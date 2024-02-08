Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,498 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $161,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 351.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 24.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,637,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,495,000 after purchasing an additional 720,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

