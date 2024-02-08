Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,498 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $459,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after acquiring an additional 366,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,271 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 158,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $67.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.



