Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in BOX by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOX by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at BOX

In other BOX news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,080,575.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

BOX Price Performance

NYSE:BOX opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 135.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

