Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,747,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,912 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.1 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $61.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.50. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $62.06. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALSN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALSN

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.