Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 97.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 113.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 25.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UCBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on United Community Banks from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $33.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.36%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

