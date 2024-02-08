Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,682,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,663,000 after purchasing an additional 260,543 shares in the last quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.6% in the second quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,401,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,666,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 19.7% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 827,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,115,000 after purchasing an additional 136,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NGVT stock opened at $43.32 on Thursday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also

