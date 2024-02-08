Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 234.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert D. King acquired 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,910.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,084 shares of company stock worth $95,527 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corteva from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

