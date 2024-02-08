Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Waters by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 327.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $323.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.92. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $231.90 and a twelve month high of $346.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.83.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.38.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

