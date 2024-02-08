Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $99,690,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 192.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,063,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,175,000 after acquiring an additional 700,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on TRGP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $87.05 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.85 and a 1 year high of $91.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.14. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

