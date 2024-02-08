Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,643 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 405.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 142,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,297,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,726,000 after buying an additional 142,578 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,451,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,615,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its stake in Mplx by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,273,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 154,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Mplx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $37.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $39.22.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 89.24%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

