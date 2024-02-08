Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,665 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STEP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in StepStone Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 17,367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group Price Performance

NASDAQ STEP opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.27. StepStone Group LP has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $149.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.54 million. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group LP will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on STEP

StepStone Group Profile

(Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.