Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 746 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.57. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

