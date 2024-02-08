Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.90.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ITW opened at $254.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

