Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 350.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,556.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 489,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,447,000 after buying an additional 459,844 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 1,134.1% during the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 484,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 445,357 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $29,696,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 107.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after acquiring an additional 342,539 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Price Performance

NYSE BOOT opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

