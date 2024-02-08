Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,975 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $65.72 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

