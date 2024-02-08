Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,975 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 101.8% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut CRISPR Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $3,025,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,338,182.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $65.72 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.16.
CRISPR Therapeutics Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
