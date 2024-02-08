Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after buying an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,336,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $127.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.41 and a twelve month high of $129.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.81.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

