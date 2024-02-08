Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 118 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,713.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,639.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1,428.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,800.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

