Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,175 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDA. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INDA opened at $50.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.