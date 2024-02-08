Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSTZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $576,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 450.8% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares during the period.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust stock opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.1033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Featured Articles

