Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $919,000 Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,254 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PDD were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Stock Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day moving average of $114.11. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

