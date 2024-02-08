Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $921,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 67,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $98.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

