Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $935,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after buying an additional 1,458,591 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,339,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 5,139.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,636,000 after buying an additional 923,750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,775,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,002,000 after buying an additional 606,424 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of URA stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.73. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

