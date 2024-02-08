Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $30,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after purchasing an additional 219,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in National Grid by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,412,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,741,000. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $66.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $74.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.23.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $1.1899 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 5.8%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NGG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

