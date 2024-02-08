Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.