Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 51.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN opened at $66.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $206.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

