Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 16,196 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

PTLC stock opened at $45.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.