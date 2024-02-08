Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 416 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5,300.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total transaction of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 6,131 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $295,452.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 271,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,344.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $161,095.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on FNF

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FNF opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $51.48.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.