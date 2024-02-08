Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.11% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

PTNQ opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $63.61. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

