Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 611 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

RHP stock opened at $114.70 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $115.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $1,452,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,188,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,689. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

