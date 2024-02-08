Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 224,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.72 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

