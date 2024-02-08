Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Itron by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 18.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Itron in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

Shares of ITRI opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.56. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $79.99.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

