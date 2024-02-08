Orchid Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Orchid has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $100.77 million and $3.30 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016003 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015149 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,764.66 or 1.00018729 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010684 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.49 or 0.00193242 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.1038593 USD and is up 2.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $3,539,200.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

