Oxen Market Capitalization Tops $7.69 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $7.69 million and $4,732.21 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,756.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00153607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.43 or 0.00541676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00056268 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.67 or 0.00274080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.70 or 0.00169140 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000499 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,627,905 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

