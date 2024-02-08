Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.98

Paladin Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:PALAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 119341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Paladin Energy Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 14.93.

About Paladin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Paladin Energy Ltd develops, explores for, owns, and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.