Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

PAAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Pan American Silver Trading Down 1.0 %

Pan American Silver stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.11. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 104.4% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.