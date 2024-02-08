PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd increased its stake in PDD by 67.6% during the third quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of PDD by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,943,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,768,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in PDD by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,481,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,278,000 after buying an additional 393,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11. PDD has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

