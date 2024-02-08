PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.04.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.
PDD opened at $128.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11. PDD has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $152.99.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
