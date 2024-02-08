PG&E Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 71,099 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 748% compared to the average volume of 8,387 call options.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in PG&E by 725.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PG&E during the second quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PG&E during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho raised their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PCG stock opened at $16.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. PG&E has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

About PG&E

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.