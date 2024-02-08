Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Phunware in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Phunware’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Phunware’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21. Phunware has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $1.12.

Phunware ( NASDAQ:PHUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 149.96% and a negative net margin of 257.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phunware by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,012 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 4,102.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phunware by 2,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

