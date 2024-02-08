PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 113.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0718 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

