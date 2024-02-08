PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 113.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PFN opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $7.97.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Dividend Announcement
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Can financial, healthcare, energy stocks rise as rates stay high?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why H&R Block Stock Looks More Attractive After Earnings Dip
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Can Etsy stock craft rebound with support from big investor?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.