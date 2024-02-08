Piper Sandler Downgrades OneMain (NYSE:OMF) to Neutral

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get OneMain alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OneMain

OneMain Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

OneMain stock opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.67. OneMain has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,256,000 after buying an additional 51,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,745,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,022,000 after acquiring an additional 123,513 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,351,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,813,000 after acquiring an additional 58,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,553,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,853,000 after acquiring an additional 236,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.