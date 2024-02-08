PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 20th

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

PJT Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% per year over the last three years. PJT Partners has a payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PJT Partners to earn $5.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $93.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.68. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $104.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $328.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.26 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 4.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PJT Partners by 9.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PJT Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.