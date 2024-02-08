PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PJT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut PJT Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.50.

PJT Partners stock opened at $93.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.58. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.20. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.47%.

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

