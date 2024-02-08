PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet downgraded PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.33. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $34.63 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.36.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 11,606 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,248,000 after buying an additional 47,260 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 28,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 736,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after buying an additional 388,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,365,000 after buying an additional 35,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

