Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) Insider Sean Kiewiet Sells 3,206 Shares of Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) insider Sean Kiewiet sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $10,387.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,377,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,042.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 790 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $2,551.70.

On Thursday, February 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 306 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $1,071.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $35,000.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $30,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $189.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.04 million. Research analysts forecast that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Priority Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Priority Technology in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

