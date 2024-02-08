Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Public Storage by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 382,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,669.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 58,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,448,000 after purchasing an additional 56,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $281.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.22 and a 200-day moving average of $274.61. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

