Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Equinox Gold Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$5.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.93. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.61 and a 52 week high of C$7.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.37.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Mesquite Gold Mine and Castle Mountain Gold Mine located in California, the United States; Los Filos Mine Complex located in Guerrero State, Mexico; Aurizona Gold Mine located in Maranhão State, Brazil; Fazenda Gold Mine and Santa Luz Gold Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil; and RDM Gold Mine located in Mina Gerais State, Brazil.

