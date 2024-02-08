Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Raised by Wedbush

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOFree Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Coca-Cola in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.68 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

KO has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Shares of KO opened at $59.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $51.55 and a one year high of $64.99. The company has a market cap of $259.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59.

In related news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $5,435,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,136,766.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 289,052 shares of company stock worth $16,834,665. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after purchasing an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 385.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

