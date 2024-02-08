Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $521,000 in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 276.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 325,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 89,524 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Avnet by 971.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 396,405 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Avnet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Avnet by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $43.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.64 and a 12-month high of $51.65.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avnet

In other Avnet news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

View Our Latest Report on Avnet

Avnet Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

