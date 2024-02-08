Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,008 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ExlService were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ExlService by 944.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in ExlService by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ExlService by 453.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 426.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

