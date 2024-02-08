Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 24,989 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 41,488 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $10.71.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.2416 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.76.

Insider Activity

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $186.97 million for the quarter.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $5,613,725.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,626,787 shares of company stock worth $27,908,729.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yorktown Energy Partners IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $11,903,000. Yorktown Energy Partners XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $11,856,000. Yorktown Energy Partners X L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $7,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 112,647 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter worth about $3,434,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

